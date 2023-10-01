Bully Ray Says AEW Star Knows How To Get Heat & Be Hated

Christian Cage is your new TNT Champion in AEW, and he wouldn't find himself in such a prime position if he wasn't generating a strong reaction from the fans on a regular basis. According to Bully Ray — who knows a little bit about being a genuine heel in wrestling — Christian's skills in that area put him on such a high level in wrestling.

"Christian is one of the best in this industry on so many different levels," Bully told the "Busted Open Radio" listeners. "Christian knows how to get heat on a mic, he knows how to be hated."

After turning on Jack Perry and making his late father Luke Perry the subject of his promos, Cage instantly became a source of hate for the AEW fanbase. And Cage has carried that approach into other programs, targeting other fatherless wrestlers like Nick Wayne to maintain his steady chorus of boos. Cage has even sunk to pushing his own child out of the way at one point to continue to display what a despicable individual he is — and it's working to his benefit..

"If you ask any of Christian's friends in the wrestling industry about his backstage kind of perception and how he has that snarkiness to him," Bully Ray added, "I'm not shocked about how he plays out in the ring and how much of a jerk Christian can really be ... He's a credible heel, he's a heel's heel," he continued. "When Christian is out there, is there anything that you like about him? There's the beauty about him; we don't get a lot of heels."



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.