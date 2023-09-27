Bully Ray Assesses How Tegan Nox Handled Herself On WWE Raw

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" featured not one, not two, but three appearances from Tegan Nox as she looked to secure herself a shot at the "NXT" Women's Championship. After a backstage encounter with current titleholder Becky Lynch, Nox approached WWE official Adam Pearce, attempting to persuade him into awarding her a future title match.

Before Nox could get an answer though, Natalya intervened, pitching herself to Pearce as well. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray provided his analysis of the segment.

"Now, with Nattie, it just seems like same old, same old with her as far as her character is concerned, [it's like], 'Well, I deserve a shot because I've been here from day one and I'm credible,' yada, yada, yada. I like the way Tegan handled herself in that backstage with Nattie," Ray said. "So now here's Tegan Nox, normally somebody maybe a couple of years ago who would just be thrown out there and let's just see what happens, and nothing ever good comes of that, as opposed to Tegan backstage with Becky, backstage with Nattie, and then in the match with Nattie. Good stuff."

Overall, Ray praised WWE for allowing several of its characters to make various steps forward on "WWE Raw," including Nox. Following Nox's backstage segment with Natalya, Nox defeated Natalya to position herself as the number one contender to the "NXT" Women's Championship.

Nox's opponent, of course, is dependent on the outcome of Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton — an "NXT" Women's Championship match that's scheduled to take place at "NXT" No Mercy on September 30.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.