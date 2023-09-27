Booker T Calls AEW Star The Most Underrated Wrestler 'In The History Of The Business'

During Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," a new TNT Champion was crowned – a performer that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes is one of the unsung heroes of the professional wrestling business.

During a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker shared his reaction to seeing Christian Cage, a 28-year veteran, win the TNT Championship. "It's huge for Christian to be that guy because I always said Christian was the most underrated superstar in the history of the business. I've always said that. He's always been extraordinarily good," Booker said. "He's a guy that you can count on to pretty much make the right decision every time in the middle of that square circle."

As Booker continued, he recalled some of his previous encounters with Cage during their time in WWE together. According to the two-time Hall of Famer, the AEW star was one of the talents he trusted enough to call his spots for him in the ring.

"I would tell Christian, 'Bro, just let me know what I'm doing tonight,' and he would let me know exactly when I was going to do the side kick, the scissor kick, and the Spinaroonie. It would be perfect timing, and I would ask no questions. Sometimes you gotta know how to just be quiet and let someone else do the work for you and you take the credit. That's the guy that we're talking about as far as Christian Cage," Booker said.

After officially clutching the TNT Championship on "Collision," Cage will now defend it against Darby Allin in a two out of three falls match at AEW WrestleDream, which is scheduled for October 1.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.