Arn Anderson Praises Fellow WCW Veteran As A 'Tough Son Of A B*tch'

Arn Anderson, who recently commented on his working relationship with Eric Bischoff in World Championship Wrestling, was asked about William Regal's European wrestling style and his Lord Steven Regal character in WCW during an appearance on his "ARN" podcast.

"I loved it," Anderson said. "When we first went over to England and Regal was [the] local god, they had him have like a tryout match when we were over there, and buddy, I was singing his praises. I love that style, that European style with those uppercuts and the chain wrestling, and, you know, just slugging it out and basically keeping it on the mat. I love it. I love that stuff, and I loved Steven Regal's whole demeanor. 'Lordship' was just a smarta**, and he just carried himself in that ring. He just generated tons of heat. But still, you looked at him and went, as a man, you looked at him, 'That's a tough son of a b****.'"

Anderson and Regal crossed paths several times inside a WCW ring. The first match involving the pair saw Anderson and Marcus Alexander Bagwell defeat Regal and Steve Austin on a WCW house show in June 1993. Three months later, on "WCW Saturday Night," Anderson and Regal's first-ever singles bout — in which Regal's WCW World Television Championship was also on the line — ended in a time-limit draw. Their final bout took place on "WCW Saturday Night" for the WCW World Television Championship in December 1996. That title clash also ended in a time-limit draw.

