Booker T Says WWE Might As Well Dismantle This SmackDown Faction

Top Dolla was among the talent cuts WWE made last week, reducing the membership of Hit Row even further from where it started. As a result, Booker T thinks it's time to just bring the group to an end.

"I don't think they're going to continue as Hit Row' I think they might as well dismantle that thing," he said on "The Hall Of Fame" podcast. "I think when they lost Swerve that was the glue."

Hit Row has certainly experienced rocky waters in its short existence. Swerve Strickland initially served as the group's centerpiece, but after he was let go from WWE, they were rudderless. The remaining members — Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab — attempted to continue forward as a trio, but they never quite connected in the same way and were all released. Sans Strickland, that later iteration of Hit Row was brought back late last year in a wave of re-hires after Paul "Triple H" Levesque took charge of main roster creative. But their time was largely defined by a poorly executed dive by Top Dolla that was regularly mocked by Michael Cole anytime Hit Row made WWE programming.

"Bringing that back I thought was cool, because there again everybody get that paper, everybody need that paper," Booker T added. "But one thing about it, as hard as it is to get back there, it's so much harder to stay there."

While Booker T believes that Top Dolla will be alright due to his ability to write lyrics, B-Fab and Adonis remain stuck in WWE limbo, making it through WWE's latest round of releases but with no real direction now on the main roster.



