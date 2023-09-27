AEW's Kenny Omega Has A Message For Fans After Jade Cargill Signs With WWE

Kenny Omega has shared a message for fans following the announcement of Jade Cargill's jump from AEW to WWE. The AEW star and EVP took to X, formerly Twitter, to brand some fans "embarrassing and shameful" for their reactions to the news. "This may be news to a lot of fans out there," he stated, "But when one wrestler goes from one company to another, we tend to always wish them the best and cheer for them while they embark on their new journey. Genuinely."

Cargill is the second major signing to leave AEW for WWE, following Cody Rhodes. Since the company's founding in 2019, AEW has brought several departed WWE stars into its ranks. Fans of the two top US-based promotions can be notoriously tribalistic, and the signing of Cargill was treated by some as a win against her former home. Although both Cargill and Tony Khan have been clear on how amicable her departure was, Omega's comment serves to remind and affirm that there is no bad blood.

WWE rolled out the star signing treatment for Cargill following the announcement, putting an end to speculation after it was reported earlier in the month that she was due to sign following her AEW departure. CCO Triple H led the charge in welcoming the new addition, and her arrival was heavily promoted throughout the night.