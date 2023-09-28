Kevin Sullivan Has Some Ideas For Having The Rock Work With Roman Reigns In WWE

The Rock's cameo on "WWE SmackDown" earlier this month dealt a morale boost to fans who've been yearning for a match between Roman Reigns and "The Great One" for years. In fact, The Rock himself confirmed shortly before his return that he was originally scheduled to wrestle "The Tribal Chief" at WrestleMania 39, but those plans fell through, leading to Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes headling the show.

During the same interview, The Rock also kept the door open to a match against Reigns at WrestleMania 40, possibly putting a dampener on the rumored Reigns vs. Rhodes rematch. In light of the latest developments, former WCW booker Kevin Sullivan has offered some suggestions on how WWE can build to The Rock vs. Reigns.

"They're gonna draw no matter what," Sullivan said on "Tuesday with The Taskmaster." "If you put a special referee like [Steve] Austin or Mike Tyson or even one of the elders from The Tribal Chief's [family] — there's so many ways you could do it. They're gonna draw even without it [special referee] but if you want to put a cherry on the cake, get somebody like Austin or someone from the original Bloodline, and they'll draw huge."

Sullivan floated the idea of Rock and Reigns competing in some combination of a tag match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 — featuring the likes of The Usos, Solo Sikoa, or even Sami Zayn. He believes such a match would build the fans' appetite for the marquee Night 2 affair. "Whenever Rock and Reigns come together, the story is going to be incredible ... build another story in a tag team. Some people don't like tag team matches, but you can draw [a lot]."

Previously, Sullivan insisted that WWE must pull the trigger on Rhodes "finishing the story" next April. However, he understands the magnitude of a potential Reigns vs. Rock match and feels WWE should do whatever brings the most eyeballs to its product.