Rob Van Dam Doesn't Have Fantasy Matches But Would've Liked To Face WWE Hall Of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer RVD has named one late star he would've liked to face in the ring, while he also listed the name of another former ECW colleague who he would've genuinely loved to have beaten in the ring.

In a recent edition of the "Ask RVD Anything" episode of his "1 Of A Kind With RVD" podcast, the veteran star was asked by a fan if there is any wrestler that he would've loved to have wrestled during his spell in WWE. RVD said that he doesn't have fantasy matches but named the late "Macho Man" Randy Savage as one star he would've enjoyed sharing the ring with.

"I feel like I always have to answer these questions the same, and I always say, I don't have, like, fantasy matches," RVD began. "I'm trying to think of someone I didn't wrestle, I'll say them. "Macho Man" Randy Savage. That'd be cool."

While RVD seems to have been a fan of Macho Man and would have gladly stepped in the ring with him, he didn't have kind words to say about former ECW and WCW star, Tommy Rich. The 52-year-old said that he wished he would've faced Rich just so he could legitimately give him a beating.

"Kinda wish I could wrestle Tommy Rich so I could kick the sh*t out of him. He's got karma just from him always, back in the day, being like, 'You're a punk. You're a punk, you know that?'" said RVD.

Rich, who had wrestled in Georgia Championship Wrestling and AWA apart from WCW, made the switch to ECW in 1997 and had a two-year stint with the promotion, which is when RVD must have encountered him.