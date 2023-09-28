What Mickie James Says Jade Cargill Needs To Become Star Headlining WWE WrestleMania

It was announced earlier this week that Jade Cargill had officially signed with WWE. While appearing on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James spoke about what she thinks the former AEW star needs moving forward to become a WrestleMania headliner.

"Looking at her interview that she did, I put a quote somewhere, but to me, it felt very much like she wants to go to 'NXT' and get those reps in and get some of that foundation that maybe she felt like she never really [got]," James said. "Because that's another hard thing that we're not really discussing is when you do get a monster push and you know you're not ready, that's an added stress too of, like, 'Oh my God, I've got to deliver. What if something happens? I don't know what's gonna happen. I can't listen. I have no idea what any of these moves are.' You know what I mean? So there's a million things.

"So just those reps of just that comfortability. So she's already comfortable in her own skin and in her presence and all of that, but I think she would be able to own it a hundred times more and really step into what Jade is gonna be when she's headlining WrestleMania."

James suggested that Cargill's switch to WWE may have occurred because her growth as a performer had stalled in AEW. She also said that Cargill may have joined WWE because she knew people in the promotion, like Cody Rhodes, who she previously worked with in AEW, and because of more opportunities to advance her career. James pointed out that Cargill still needs that foundation and fundamental training to be able to take it to the next level in WWE.

