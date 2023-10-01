Al Snow Details 'Uncomfortable' Lengths He Went With Head To Maintain WWE Character

Protecting kayfabe may no longer be as important in wrestling as it once was, but in the past, it was crucial, with some wrestlers going to an extreme level to ensure their characters were shown in real life as they were on television. That's something that Al Snow would do, as he would take Head to restaurants with him for meals in case a fan would see him.

"I would go in and believe me it was not comfortable to do. I'd stand there and, 'Hey, we need a table for two,' and then I'd sit him down and I'd argue with him and fight with them and fight with them because of the fact they weren't eating," he told "Oh You Didn't Know." While Snow's decision to place a mannequin head on the table with him as if they were a real person makes for a funny story, it also showcases how hard Snow was willing to work for this gimmick to get over, even if it led to some awkward moments.

"The waiter, or the waitress or the manager would come over and say, 'Sir, you've got to leave, you're making the other guests uncomfortable,' and I'd be like, 'Well, they're making us uncomfortable so who's going to win here?' Then I'd get escorted out of the restaurant." he said. Snow would also take Head to the gym, often placing it on the treadmill, but the reason behind it all was that if someone saw him in public acting this way and then saw him do the same on television they'd tell their family that is who they saw in real life. "Let's face it, I did some ridiculous stuff, and you'll believe in anything I do now because you believe I'm really crazy," he said. "It was fun times."

