Times Wrestlers Got In Trouble For Breaking Kayfabe

In wrestling history, there are garden variety kayfabe violations, and then there's the 1987 arrest of "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Iron Sheik in New Jersey..

"On May 26, 1987, we flew into Newark, New Jersey, for a show that night in Asbury Park," wrote Duggan in his memoir. "I was in the baggage claim area, waiting for my gear to come out on the conveyer [sic] belt, when the Iron Sheik walked up to me and said, 'Eh, Hacksaw, maybe I ride with you? I don't have credit card [to get a rental car].'" Being new to the WWF, Duggan didn't want to disrespect Sheik, who'd been in the company for years, so he agreed to ride together despite their ongoing feud on TV and being booked on opposite sides of that night's main event. That mistake was followed by accepting a beer from Sheik and leaving the open container visible as they drove past a state trooper. They were stopped, Duggan admitted to having cannabis in the car, and a search of Sheik found that he had three grams of cocaine on him, a felony amount.

They were released in time to make the show, but all hell broke loose. The story went national via the Associated Press, as the kayfabe violation made the news particularly juicy. Duggan, in his memoir, says both men were fired on the spot as soon as they each spoke to Vince McMahon. Duggan wouldn't be gone long, though: Houston promoter Paul Boesch invited him to work his WWF-affiliated retirement show on August 28. There, Duggan tore his hamstring when he failed to catch a Ted DiBiase kick as planned and took a bad step, but he gutted it out, finished the match, and earned his job back in the process. Sheik would return intermittently, but the arrest was the end of him as a real player.