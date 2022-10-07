Facts About WWE SmackDown Only Hardcore Fans Know

"SmackDown," also known as the blue brand, launched as a second weekly WWF/E brand at a critical time in wrestling. The first episode of "SmackDown" aired on April 29th, 1999. This was right around the time when it was becoming clear that the WWF was about to take over the wrestling scene. Talent from WCW and ECW were jumping ship to the WWF in search of a better paycheck or more stable job security. "SmackDown" played host to the evolving WWF brand and allowed more talent to be showcased on a weekly basis.

"SmackDown" to this day allows space for new talent to grow, along with expand storylines started on "Raw." It has sometimes been referred to as the "B"-show, as it has never been considered the "flagship show" of the WWE. With that being said, from a financial standpoint, "SmackDown" has become a desirable brand with Fox acquiring the broadcast in 2019 for over $1 billion. Over the years, "SmackDown" has created its own unique history and moments that help set it apart from its counterpart, "Monday Night Raw."