WWE SmackDown Preview 9/29: Rey Mysterio Vs. Santos Escobar For WWE U.S. Title, More

This evening's episode of "WWE SmackDown" at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, will see Rey Mysterio defend the WWE United States Championship against fellow LWO teammate Santos Escobar. Two weeks ago on the blue brand show, Escobar told Mysterio that it had always been his dream to face his idol with a title on the line and challenged him to a championship match. Mysterio ultimately accepted.

Notably, Mysterio captured the WWE United States Championship from Austin Theory earlier this month after replacing Escobar, who was taken out by the 2022 men's Money in the Bank contract winner. Escobar had defeated Mysterio in the final of the WWE United States Championship Invitational to earn a shot at the gold.

Charlotte Flair will also be in action tonight, with "The Queen" set to take on Damage CTRL's Bayley in a one-on-one bout. Flair attacked Bayley last Friday night after she attempted to interfere in the WWE Women's Championship clash between IYO SKY and Asuka. Elsewhere, Bobby Lashley will appear on "The Grayson Waller Effect" talk show. Lashley will speak with Grayson Waller after he berated his new associates, the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), following their loss to Mysterio and Escobar seven nights ago.

And lastly, will John Cena face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa alone at Fastlane? Last Friday night, Uso and Sikoa took out Cena's tag partner AJ Styles, who left the arena in an ambulance. The duo then attacked Cena to close the broadcast. It was reported that LA Knight was due to come to Cena's rescue during "SmackDown's" final segment last week; however, the former Million Dollar Champion was forced to leave the show after testing positive for COVID-19. It's said that Knight will be in attendance this evening.