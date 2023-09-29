Big Update On LA Knight's WWE Status After SmackDown Medical Absence Due To COVID-19

LA Knight's absence from WWE programming is coming to an end after just one week. According to PWInsider, Knight will be at tomorrow's "SmackDown" in Sacramento, California, after testing positive for COVID-19 and being sent home from the September 22 episode of the blue brand. Knight was reportedly supposed to be in the show's closing segment, which involved John Cena being attacked by the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Knight was set to run out to save Cena, likely setting up a tag team match against Sikoa and Uso at WWE's Fastlane premium live event, but instead, no one was there to help the beleaguered former WWE Champion.

Before the closing segment, WWE official Adam Pearce had confirmed that Cena and AJ Styles would be facing Sikoa and Uso at Fastlane, but Styles was later attacked backstage. It's still possible that Knight could be tagging with Cena, since the premium live event isn't until October 7, giving WWE plenty of time to set it up with Knight on his way back.

It's safe to say that the 40-year-old Knight is finally getting his WWE career moment, as he's been getting massive crowd reactions and recently won a feud with The Miz that started after Knight became the Slim Jim Battle Royal winner at WWE SummerSlam. At Payback, Knight defeated Miz with Cena as the special guest referee, leading to the initial moment of respect between the two.