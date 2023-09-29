Why Al Snow Helps OVW's HollyHood Haley J Despite Immaturity, Self-Destructiveness

"HollyHood" Haley J easily ranks among OVW's most promising talents, starring for both the wrestling promotion and in the Netflix docu-series "Wrestlers". She has even found herself under the watchful eye of WWE, scheduled for a try-out prior to being pulled, reportedly for an issue with her "medical paperwork". However, she is also believed to have been invited back for a future shot. OVW boss Al Snow opened up on his relationship with Haley while speaking to Road Dogg on "Oh You Didn't Know,"

"I met her over in Jeffersonville, Indiana ... it was right after COVID," Snow explained, "I would go over there and I would film TV because I still had to produce TV every week, and I met her there and I knew the minute I met her she had the it factor." Snow continued to describe the issues he faces with managing the current OVW Women's Champion: "She's just young and she's immature, and you know, could be dumb and, you know, self-destructive. So you've just gotta kind of try and manage that."

Despite a short career, starting in 2020, Haley has amassed an impressive resume. As mentioned, she currently holds the OVW Women's Title — which she has already won three times — and has appeared for both the NWA and on AEW's "Dark" shows. But she has also been the center of controversy, accused in May 2022 of bullying her former OVW colleague Dani Mo, although her career hasn't faltered since.