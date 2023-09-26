The Wrestlers Star Hollyhood Haley J Reportedly Pulled From Her WWE Tryout Last Week

OVW star "Hollyhood" Haley J, who recently came into the limelight following "The Wrestlers" documentary, has reportedly been pulled from her WWE tryout.

"Fightful Select" has reported that "Hollyhood's" tryout with WWE was canceled due to an issue with her "medical paperwork." WWE's latest tryout was held last week in Orlando, and Haley J was one of 12 wrestlers who were set to take part in it. The others in the tryout included the likes of Jay Malachi, Copeland Barbee, Fit Finlay's son Brogan, and Valentina Rossi, to name a few.

The "Fightful" report, though, stated that it isn't the end of the road for the OVW wrestler, who will receive another tryout with WWE in the future.

Al Snow, the head booker and part-owner of OVW, recently spoke to "Sportskeeda" ahead of Haley J's tryout opportunity, stating that the youngster is capable of making it to WWE and advising her to not be disheartened if she doesn't pass the tryout.

"Hollyhood" Haley J is one of the central characters in Netflix's "The Wrestlers" documentary, which chronicles the journeys of OVW's wrestlers as they strive to break into the big leagues. The show also highlights the challenges that professional wrestlers face in the smaller promotions.

In her relatively short pro wrestling career, which began in 2020, Haley has won the OVW Women's Championship thrice, which she currently holds. She has also wrestled once in NWA and a few times on "AEW Dark." A second-generation wrestler, the OVW star has featured alongside her mother, Amazing Maria, a six-time OVW Women's Champion, in OVW storylines.