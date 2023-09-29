Why Bully Ray Would Have Put The International Title On Jeff Jarrett On AEW Dynamite

During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show, Bully Ray, known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, spoke about Jeff Jarrett unsuccessfully challenging Rey Fénix for the AEW International Championship on "AEW Dynamite" this week. It was Fénix's first defense of the title since defeating Jon Moxley for the gold on the "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special last Wednesday night. Moxley reportedly suffered a concussion early in that title clash and was supposed to retain the belt.

"I would have been happy coming on the show this morning announcing Jeff Jarrett as your new intercoastal, Pacific, western states heritage champion," Ray said. "I thought they should have put the 'strizap' on Jeff Jarrett last night [Wednesday night] ... Making people angry is my business, and business is booming."

In response, former ECW World Heavyweight Champion and "Busted Open Radio" co-host Tommy Dreamer said, "To Bully's point, I thought it would have been a great move. If you want to get a title over, you put it on somebody that is gonna help get it over, and if people are mad that somebody's holding that title, then they will pay to see somebody win it."