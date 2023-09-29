Some Top WWE Talent Reportedly Not Expected To Travel For Upcoming Saudi Arabia Show

WWE's shows in Saudi Arabia have typically been star-studded affairs over the years, with the company often flying as many big names as possible over, normally including legends and outside athletes such as Tyson Fury. However, things might be different on November 4 when WWE's Crown Jewel takes place, as some top stars are set to stay behind this time, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

That's because WWE is scheduled to do house shows in the United States on the weekend of the next Saudi Arabia date, making it impossible for all of the roster to travel. WWE will be running its typical Friday night show that is reserved for "WWE SmackDown," although this will not be a regular taping. It appears that WWE will be taping two episodes of the blue brand show the week prior in Milwaukee, which is what WWE has typically done in recent years, as it allows those involved at the premium live event to travel earlier.

However, with WWE still running an event that night and the rest of the weekend, a number of big names will have to be left behind in order to put on a show for those who have bought tickets. WWE hasn't run house shows on the weekend of a Saudi event in the past, so this will be new territory, and there is currently no word on who will be left behind in the United States. No matches are confirmed for Crown Jewel at this point, but John Cena has been advertised, and it has been reported that Roman Reigns is expected to be involved as well.