WWE Sets Date For Next Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia

WWE's next visit to Saudi Arabia is set. PWInsider reports Crown Jewel will be held on Saturday, November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Which venue in Riyadh will host the event is unclear as of this writing. The 2022 and 2018 editions of Crown Jewel were held at King Saud University Stadium (formerly Mrsool Park). Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium (2019) and Mohammed Abdu Arena (2021) have also hosted the event.

Last year's Crown Jewel saw Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in the main event.

The latest edition of Crown Jewel is part of a ten-year agreement between WWE and Saudi Arabia's General Sports Authority for the company to hold major events in the kingdom. However, the relationship between WWE and Saudi officials has changed since their agreement began in 2018. WWE's stock price plummeted last week after news that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) purchased a minority stake in the Professional Fighters League (PFL). It's a potential competitor to the UFC, which will soon merge with WWE under the ownership of Endeavor and the new corporate umbrella TKO Group Holdings. The Saudi PIF was reportedly interested in purchasing WWE before the company reached its sales agreement with Endeavor in April.