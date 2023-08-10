First Board Members For New TKO Company Revealed, Including Vince McMahon & Nick Khan

WWE and UFC are currently in the process of merging under UFC's parent company Endeavor, under the new name TKO Holdings Group. During Endeavor's recent earnings report, the company announced that the merger should be finalized near the end of September, and now a new development has outlined what the board of directors for the new company will look like.

According to a recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, TKO Holdings will have the following 10 board members, with one more to be selected by WWE at a later date:

Vince McMahon, Chairman of WWE

Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor

Nick Khan, CEO of WWE

Mark Shapiro, President of William Morris Endeavor

Steven R. Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks

Jonathan A. Kraft, President of The Kraft Group and son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Egon Durban, Chairman of William Morris Endeavor

Nancy Tellum, former President of XBOX Entertainment and former President of CBS Television

Carrie Wheeler, CEO of Opendoor Technologies

Sonya Medina, co-founder of Greenlight Growth Capital

McMahon is set to remain Chairman of WWE, with both WWE and UFC operating as they have been pre-merger, including maintaining their headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and Las Vegas, Nevada, respectively. The filing also suggests that Endeavor sees no issue with announcing McMahon as a board member after he was recently served with a search warrant and a grand jury subpoena.