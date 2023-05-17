Endeavor President Mark Shapiro Confirms Merged WWE-UFC Company Will Be Called TKO

The new company being created out of the merger between WWE and UFC finally has a new name: "TKO."

Mark Shapiro, the president of Endeavor, the company swallowing up WWE, shared the news on the "Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch" on Wednesday.

"We're going to name the company TKO," Shapiro said. "So, the public company will be TKO and it will trade under the ticker symbol TKO."

The merger is expected to be completed in the second half of this year, according to multiple sources. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel announced the deal together early last month after WrestleMania 39 weekend.