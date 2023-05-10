Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel Discusses WWE-UFC Merger, Rights Deals, Sponsorships

While the deal has yet to close, UFC owner Endeavor is in the process of merging WWE and their MMA powerhouse into one big company, known as TKO, with separate divisions keeping the two brands largely apart. Appearing on CNBC, Endeavor's CEO Ari Emanuel spoke at length about how the creation of TKO will affect stocks, the working relationship with Vince McMahon and Dana White, and more.

Asked about the confusion for those wanting to invest being unsure about whether to buy stock in Endeavor or TKO, Emanuel called it a "short-term problem," and said that people will figure out where they'd like to invest over time. Emanuel also said that he has long-term business relationships with both McMahon and White, and doesn't foresee any problems working with both men moving forward.

"We do what we do as it relates to saving come costs, driving some revenue with sponsorship, international sales," Emanuel continued. "Like we did at UFC, we're going to do 2.0 at WWE." The Endeavour CEO also stated that his company isn't involved with WWE's current TV rights negotiations, as that is occurring now and Endeavor won't fully take over WWE for quite some time yet. Instead, Endeavor is focused on cutting costs where it can as they prepare to form TKO.

WWE is expected to get major increases for the expiring "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" rights deals. "Raw" currently airs on the USA Network, owned by Comcast, while "SmackDown" airs on Fox. Some analysts have predicted Fox won't seek to renew "SmackDown," but other options, such as ESPN, are reportedly on the table for WWE.