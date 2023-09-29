Why Tommy Dreamer Says AEW Rampage Is Becoming 'One Hell Of A Show'

Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Tommy Dreamer talked about "AEW Rampage" on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show after watching a couple of recent episodes.

"'Rampage' is becoming one hell of a show," Dreamer said. "One thing that AEW does have is excellent storytellers and excellent talkers. We have Jericho. We have Don Callis. MJF, Adam Cole. [On] 'Rampage,' Christian [Cage], Darby Allin. They have some really, really good stuff that, I say, is going under the radar. Britt Baker cut one hell of a promo, and it's believability, and it wasn't in front of the live crowd. And when you could convince me that you're going to win that [AEW TBS] title, who's going against Kris Statlander, and I thought for sure they were gonna switch the title.

"And it reminded me of old-school wrestling because it's different in front of a live crowd than in front of an interview set. People like Dusty Rhodes, Arn Anderson, Jake 'The Snake' [Roberts], when they could convince me that something special is gonna happen, and then the two women delivered on 'Collision,' but they have great storytellers and great promo people. And Jeff Jarrett. I hope we get to see more of it because this show had a different flow, and I'm praying that it had a good rating because then it's gonna change."

According to Wrestlenonics, the "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" special that aired last Friday night averaged 341,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The number of viewers was slightly up 1.8 percent from the previous week, while the 18-49 demo was up from 0.09. The stacked two-hour "Rampage: Grand Slam" special saw "Hangman" Adam Page and The Young Bucks defeat The Mogul Embassy to win the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship in the main event. In recent weeks, "Rampage," which is AEW's third show behind "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," has been averaging between 310,000 and 434,000 viewers.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.