WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 Live Coverage 9/30: Carmelo Hayes Vs. Ilja Dragunov For NXT Title

Tonight's "NXT" No Mercy premium live event takes place at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Six matches are currently scheduled for the main card, including Carmelo Hayes defending the "NXT" Championship against Ilja Dragunov in a "NXT" The Great American Bash 2023 rematch. Dragunov defeated Wes Lee on the September 12 episode of "NXT" to earn another shot at the gold. Elsewhere, Tiffany Stratton will seek to reclaim the "NXT" Women's Championship from Becky Lynch in an Extreme Rules match. Stratton lost the belt to "The Man" earlier this month.

Announced card

* Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov for the "NXT" Championship

* Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match for the "NXT" Women's Championship

* "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams for the "NXT" North American Championship with Dragon Lee serving as special guest referee

* The Family (Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Tony D'Angelo) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed) vs. OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima) vs. Los Lotharios (Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza) in a fatal four-way match for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship

* Noam Dar (c) vs. Butch for the "NXT" Heritage Cup

* Baron Corbin vs. Bron Breakker

* Pre-show: Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan

Our live coverage will begin at 7:30 pm EST for the pre-show.