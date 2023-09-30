Few Strong Favorites At WWE NXT No Mercy, As Betting Odds Have Almost Every Match Close

Becky Lynch smiling WWE
By Ella Jay

As "WWE NXT" No Mercy inches closer, the betting odds have revealed an unusual trend. Of the seven matches on the card, only one contains a strong favorite heading into the event. As of this writing, Blair Davenport stands as the sole competitor leading by a margin wider than 1000, sitting as a massive favorite (-1000) in her No Mercy pre-show match against Kelani Jordan (-500). The thinnest betting odds margin is a tie between Carmelo Hayes and Noam Dar, with each man holding slight favor (-150) over their respective opponents — Ilja Dragunov and Butch (both +110). Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo (-200) have emerged as the frontrunners to win (or rather retain in) the fatal-four-way match for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, albeit by another slim margin ahead of The Creed Brothers and Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo who trail closely behind (+300 each).

The current betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline, are as follows:

"NXT" North American Championship Match

Dominik Mysterio (c) – 400

Trick Williams +250

"NXT" Championship Match

Carmelo Hayes (c) -150

Ilja Dragunov +110

"NXT" Women's Championship Match (Extreme Rules)

Becky Lynch (c) -500

Tiffany Stratton +300

Singles Match

Bron Breakker -200

Baron Corbin +150

"NXT" Heritage Cup Match (British Rounds Rules)

Noam Dar (c) -150

Butch +110

"NXT" Tag Team Championships Match

Tony D'Angelo & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo (c) -200

The Creed Brothers +300

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo +300

OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima) +1000

Singles Match (Pre-show)

Blair Davenport -1000

Kelani Jordan +500

"NXT" No Mercy will emanate from Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, with the main show set to begin at 8PM EST tonight. 

