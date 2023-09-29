WWE NXT No Mercy 2023: Full & Final Card

An exciting weekend of wrestling awaits fans as "WWE NXT" presents its No Mercy premium live event on Saturday, which precedes the inaugural AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view on Sunday.

No Mercy will be headlined by a former WrestleMania main eventer, Becky Lynch, defending her "NXT" Women's Championship against rising superstar Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match. The saga between the two began on "NXT: Heatwave" where Stratton — while anointing herself the greatest female champion — mistakenly named Lynch as a former "NXT" Women's Champion, which led to Stratton appearing at Payback to confront Lynch. The heated confrontation led to Lynch making her way to "NXT" to defeat Stratton for the only title that had eluded her in WWE, the "NXT" Women's Championship, on September 12.

In the co-main event, "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against Ilja Dragunov in a rematch from their clash at The Great American Bash, where Hayes capitalized on an outside distraction from Trick Williams to put away his challenger. Subsequently, Dragunov claimed Hayes was fortunate during their last match, propelling Hayes to distance himself from Williams and vowing to show up by himself for the rematch.

Elsewhere, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will settle their longstanding rivalry, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio will defend his "NXT" North American Championship against Williams, and Noam Dar will defend his "NXT" Heritage Cup in a British Rounds Rules match against Butch. The "NXT" Tag Team Championships will also be up for grabs as The Family's Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defend their titles against The Creed Brothers, OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima), and Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza in a four-way contest. Finally, Blair Davenport will wrestle Kelani Jordan in a pre-show bout after the Britsh superstar took out Jordan's friend, Gigi Dolin, in a backstage attack this week.

No Mercy will emanate from Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California this Saturday. The pre-show kicks off at 7 p.m. ET streaming live on Peacock/WWE Network.