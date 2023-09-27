Butch Wins NXT Global Heritage Invitational, Will Face Noam Dar At WWE No Mercy

It's going to be Fight Night at No Mercy on Saturday, as The Brawling Brutes' Butch will take on Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup during the "WWE NXT" premium live event. Butch defeated Joe Coffey on Tuesday's episode of "NXT," with Dar and Meta-Four looking on, despite interference by Coffey's compatriots in Gallus.

Butch took control at the beginning of the match with a slap to Coffey, leading the crowd at the Performance Center to start a "you got Butch-slapped!" chant. Later, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang got involved, but were ejected from ringside by the referee. After kicking out of All The Best For The Bells, Butch hit the Bitter End and pinned Coffey for the three count, making him the winner of the Global Heritage Invitational. He now moves on to face Dar in Bakersfield, California, for the chance to claim the Heritage Cup trophy. After the match, Butch exchanged words with Meta-Four, who were watching from their usual perch in the Performance Center.

Dar won back the real Heritage Cup during "NXT's" Heatwave special in August when he defeated Nathan Frazier, two falls to one. Prior to that, Dar had been in possession of an "imposter" cup given to him by his stablemates. After Dar's win at Heatwave, the "Heritage Cup Committee" announced the eight-man "NXT" Global Heritage Invitation tournament. Dar took the news in stride, realizing he wouldn't have to defend the cup for five weeks ahead of No Mercy.

Should Butch win the match and the Cup, he would be the third main roster star to hold an "NXT" title, though both Dominik Mysterio and Becky Lynch will be defending their "NXT" gold on the PLE.