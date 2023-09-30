Becky Lynch Vs. Tiffany Stratton To Main Event WWE NXT No Mercy

Later tonight, WWE will present "NXT" No Mercy from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Seven matches have been announced for the card, including a pre-show match between Blair Davenport and Kelani Jordan. The premium live event will see two other women squaring off as well, as Tiffany Stratton challenges Becky Lynch for the "NXT" Women's Championship under the stipulation of Extreme Rules. Per Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, this title match has now been elevated to the main event of No Mercy.

"I'm very proud of our NXT Women's Division and all the hard work our ladies put in" Michaels tweeted. "And I'm very proud to announce the Extreme Rules Match for the NXT Women's Championship between [Becky Lynch] and [Tiffany Stratton] will Main Event tonight's No Mercy Premium Live Event." No Mercy will mark the first headlining women's PLE match since April 2021, when Raquel Rodriguez dethroned IYO SKY to become "NXT" Women's Champion on night one of "NXT" Takeover: Stand & Deliver.

Elsewhere on the No Mercy card, Carmelo Hayes will defend the "NXT" Championship against Ilja Dragunov in a rematch of their bout that took place at The Great American Bash, which saw Hayes retain after Dragunov accidentally crashed face-first into the title belt. Stratton vs. Lynch also serves as a rematch, with "The Man" previously defeating Stratton to win the "NXT" Women's Championship earlier this month. Following her loss, Stratton was adamant about getting a chance to reclaim the title. Now, she'll have the opportunity to do so in the main event of No Mercy.