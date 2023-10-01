70% Of Fans Want The Rock To Face A Specific Opponent If He Returns To The Ring In WWE

It was on September 15, when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shocked "WWE SmackDown" audiences with a surprise appearance. With his appearance, fans undoubtedly want to see him back in the ring. The Rock has not stepped in the ring since April 2016, when he defeated former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. According to a Wrestling Inc. poll on X, more than 70% of fans want to see "The People's Champ" in a match against his cousin, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A total of 650 fans voted in the poll.

As seen in the tweet below, the runner-up was fan favorite LA Knight with 13.5% of the votes, then it was Cody Rhodes with 10%, and last but not least, Brock Lesnar with 6.3% of the votes. It's worth noting that Lesnar is the only wrestler in the poll that The Rock has stepped in the ring with, though only a few times. One of the last times was at SummerSlam 2002, where Lesnar defeated The Rock for the WWE Undisputed World Heavyweight Title.

If The Rock returns to #WWE to work any matches, which superstar do you want to see him face the most? — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) September 22, 2023

Reigns versus Rock almost did happen at WrestleMania 39, according to "The Great One," who revealed this information while he was a guest on the "The Pat McAfee Show." The Rock spoke about sitting down with Nick Khan and Reigns to discuss the match, but one thing led to another, and it was eventually scrapped. In the end, as fans know, Reigns went on to successfully defend his title against Cody Rhodes.