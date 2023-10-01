Josh Barnett To Face Claudio Castagnoli At AEW WrestleDream

Claudio Castagnoli has earned a spot on the AEW WrestleDream card, with the former ROH World Champion throwing down an open challenge to Josh Barnett for Sunday night's event in Seattle, Washington. After losing his championship just over a week ago against Eddie Kingston, the 42-year-old revealed on "AEW Collision" that a weight had now been lifted from his shoulders and that he will be looking to push forward against the former UFC heavyweight in Barnett.

Antonio Inoki's prized pupil Josh Barnett, The Warmaster, challenges former #ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli TOMORROW NIGHT at #AEWWrestleDream Zero Hour at 7pm ET/4pm PT! ▶️ https://t.co/cv0gudGW96 Watch #AEWCollision Live on TNT!@JoshLBarnett | @ClaudioCSRO pic.twitter.com/ld9hqdXLQU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 1, 2023

As one of Antonio Inoki's prized pupils and a true crossover star in combat sports, Barnett has yet to appear in AEW, but has been used sporadically in NJPW over the years, as well as working on the independent scene and his own Bloodsport promotion. The 45-year-old will also have the home-ground advantage at WrestleDream, with Barnett hailing from Seattle. He joins fellow Washington products Bryan Danielson, Swerve Strickland, and Darby Allin on the show.

The match between Barnett and Castagnoli will be featured on the "Zero Hour" pre-show at the Climate Pledge Arena, joining the bout between Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, as well as The Acclaimed and Daddy A** against TMDK.

