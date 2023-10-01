AEW WrestleDream 2023: Full & Final Card

AEW WrestleDream will emanate from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The pay-per-view is a tribute to the late Antonio Inoki, and it will feature a combination of AEW and NJPW stars in action.

The pre-show will feature an ROH World Trios Championship match, with The Acclaimed's Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn defending the gold against TMDK's Mikey Nicholls, Bad Dude Tito, and Shane Haste. Elsewhere, Claudio Castagnoli will take on Josh Barnett in a singles match.

Nick Wayne will also face former TNT Champion Lucharasurus. Meanwhile, Wayne's mentor Darby Allin will take on Christian, who recently won the aforementioned title for real after claiming to be the champ for weeks. Tonight, it will be up for grabs in a two-out-of-three falls match.

The other title matches include Kris Statlander defending the TBS Championship against Julia Hart, MJF trying to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championship against The Righteous in a handicap match, and Eddie Kingston putting both the ROH World Title and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship on the line against Katsuyori Shibata. FTR, meanwhile, will defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Aussie Open.

Elsewhere, the show will feature a fatal four-way tag team match between The Young Bucks, The Gunns, Lucha Brothers, and Orange Cassidy and Hook for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Title. Bryan Danielson will also take on Zack Sabre Jr. while Shane Strickland will face "Hangman" Adam Page. Wheeler Yuta will collide with Ricky Starks, and Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi will join forces to battle Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, and Sammy Guevara.