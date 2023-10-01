Why Jim Ross Says The More Involved WWE's Triple H Is, The Better It Is For The Business

The rise of Paul "Triple H" Levesque behind the scenes in WWE may be just as impressive as his in-ring transformation from Jean-Paul Levesque to the leader of D-Generation X and multiple-time champion. According to Jim Ross, "The Game's" involvement in the business is a good thing for everyone involved.

Speaking on his "GrillingJR" podcast, Ross and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Ross' retirement from ring announcing in 2013 and whether it was planned on his end or not. Thompson brought up the company's big shift in 2011 when Triple H was named Executive Vice President of Talent and Live Events. The position became kind of a buffer, in Thompson's words, between JR's old seat in Talent Relations and Vince McMahon. Ross said getting Triple H involved has been an asset for WWE. He said Triple H has a great feel for the game — no pun intended.

"The more you can get Triple H involved on a decision-making scenario, the better off you are. He's just got a great feel for the business. He's a student of the game, literally, more than just a nickname," Ross said. "I didn't see a bad thing about it. My situation was just very arduous. It was no secret that Vince wanted to go younger, different look, different sound, and that would eliminate JR. I guess, if you're a performer or a talent, you gotta expect that this is going to happen [at] some point in time."