Why Jim Ross Says The More Involved WWE's Triple H Is, The Better It Is For The Business
The rise of Paul "Triple H" Levesque behind the scenes in WWE may be just as impressive as his in-ring transformation from Jean-Paul Levesque to the leader of D-Generation X and multiple-time champion. According to Jim Ross, "The Game's" involvement in the business is a good thing for everyone involved.
Speaking on his "GrillingJR" podcast, Ross and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Ross' retirement from ring announcing in 2013 and whether it was planned on his end or not. Thompson brought up the company's big shift in 2011 when Triple H was named Executive Vice President of Talent and Live Events. The position became kind of a buffer, in Thompson's words, between JR's old seat in Talent Relations and Vince McMahon. Ross said getting Triple H involved has been an asset for WWE. He said Triple H has a great feel for the game — no pun intended.
"The more you can get Triple H involved on a decision-making scenario, the better off you are. He's just got a great feel for the business. He's a student of the game, literally, more than just a nickname," Ross said. "I didn't see a bad thing about it. My situation was just very arduous. It was no secret that Vince wanted to go younger, different look, different sound, and that would eliminate JR. I guess, if you're a performer or a talent, you gotta expect that this is going to happen [at] some point in time."
Great Respect for Triple H
Ross said his relationship with Triple H didn't change after the latter began to gain more experience and move higher up in the business side of the company. He said they always communicated well and had a good, upfront, and honest relationship, even when was Ross was heading up Talent Relations.
"I have great respect for Triple H. Then, now, forever as the expression goes," Ross said. "We have a lot in common. We both love wrestling. We both love pro wrestling. I don't remember having too many bad days with Triple H. We communicated well... And I understood too that he was kind of hamstrung on what he could do in my regard because the influencer was Vince, and Vince wanted a change. And he was hell-bent on getting his change at that announce position."
Ross retired from WWE in September of 2013 but returned for a two-year run in 2017 at WrestleMania 33. In April 2019, it was announced Ross signed a three-year deal with All Elite Wrestling as a commentator and senior adviser. "Good Ol' JR" has been fighting through recent health problems that had kept him off the road for a while, and is currently providing commentary during the main events of "AEW Collision" on Saturday nights. As for Triple H, he remains involved in WWE creative, but as of the company's merger with Endeavor to create TKO Holdings, is no longer on WWE's board of directors.