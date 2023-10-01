Why Jim Ross Thinks WWE Fans Haven't Seen The Last Of Dolph Ziggler

After spending nearly 20 years in WWE, Dolph Ziggler seemed destined to be "a lifer" with the global sports entertainment leader. However, all that changed on September 21 when "The Showoff" was shockingly included in the list of mass WWE releases, bringing an end to his illustrious career with the company. While many industry veterans expect Ziggler to sign with AEW at the end of his 90-day non-compete clause, Jim Ross is of the belief that WWE fans haven't seen the last of the former two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

On a recent episode of "Grilling Jr," Ross predicted that Ziggler would eventually return to WWE in a backstage role. "I don't think he's permanently going to be gone from WWE," Ross said. "I think once the dust settles, you start thinking about the roles he can fulfill — and there are many, not just [in] wrestling. I heard someone talk about Ziggler being in line for a role much like Adam Pearce is on Raw, and if that's the case, he'll do a great job. Ziggler's a star, and you don't just cast stars to the side."

Ross believes Ziggler could contribute greatly as an on-screen figure, citing his skills on the microphone and the smarts for the business, not to mention the respect he warrants from the locker room. Ross credited the former All-American amateur wrestler for "always being respectful" of his peers while recounting a story from 2003 when Gerald Brisco recruited him from Kent State University. At the time, Ross — as WWE's Head of Talent Relations — was focused on nabbing wrestlers with an amateur background, and signing Ziggler, who also exuded a flair for showmanship, was a no-brainer. "He could help a lot of companies — no doubt about it," Ross concluded.

