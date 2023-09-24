Eric Bischoff Thinks This Released WWE Star Is Most Likely To Sign With AEW

WWE's latest round of talent releases saw the departure of multiple veteran performers, including Shelton Benjamin, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and Dana Brooke. While their futures now remain uncertain, former WCW President Eric Bischoff is confident that at least one of them will head to All Elite Wrestling in the coming months.

During a recent episode of "Strictly Business," Bischoff explained why he thinks two-time World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler is the most likely prospect to sign with AEW. Despite not having a close bond with Ziggler, Bischoff is inclined to believe that Ziggler will pick fun over finance in the next phase of his wrestling career. Part of that fun, according to Bischoff, will stem from Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth, who is already a member of the AEW roster.

"Out of the entire list of everybody that we've discussed, if there's one that I see making that move more than anybody else, it's Dolph, because his brother's there and that would be fun. I think that's probably going to motivate Dolph more than anything else at this point," Bischoff said. "He doesn't need the money. My guess, I don't know what he's done with his money, but he seems to be a very smart guy. He's going to pursue what makes him happy, and I think probably working with his brother would make him happy. So that'd be my bet, is that if there's any one of those people that are going to go to AEW, it would be him."

While Ziggler has spent the majority of his professional wrestling career on WWE programming, it is worth noting that Ziggler has already made several appearances on the AEW-centric "Being The Elite" YouTube show, on which Ryan Nemeth remains a regular fixture.

