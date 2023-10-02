Swerve Strickland Defeats Hangman Page In First AEW PPV Singles Match At WrestleDream

Swerve Strickland overcame "Hangman" Adam Page in their grudge match at AEW WrestleDream. Page was forced to endure through not only Strickland's spiteful offense, but interference from Prince Nana and a belt shot behind the referee's back simply proved too much for him in Seattle.

Strickland was facing Page in front of a hometown crowd, taking the microphone to rally them behind him before the bell rung. The match itself proved to be a vindictive contest, with Page isolating the bandaged hand he had driven a pen through during this week's "Dynamite," and Strickland looking to neutralize the right arm used for the Buckshot Lariat.

After trading finisher attempts on the apron it was Page that struck first, landing a Dead Eye to Strickland on the steel steps, but he was unable to capitalize as his opponent continually survived attempts at the Buckshot Lariat and snapped at the right arm. Page required a check from the ringside doctor, but Swerve took advantage to land a Swerve Stomp on the apron. After barely surviving a cross-armbreaker submission, Page finally landed the Buckshot despite the bad arm. He labored his way into a cover after writhing in pain. But Prince Nana managed to get his client's foot on the rope before the count could be made. His actions would get him ejected but the distraction proved crucial as Strickland took advantage to strike Page with the ROH Six-Man Tag Title belt, landing multiple finishers capped off with the JML Driver for the pinfall.