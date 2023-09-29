Swerve Strickland Aims To Bring 'Barbaric' Style Out Of Adam Page At AEW WrestleDream

After some intense confrontations over the last several weeks, "Hangman" Adam Page will take on Swerve Strickland this Sunday at AEW WrestleDream. The match is taking place in Strickland's home state and during an appearance on "Under The Ring," the AEW star shared what he plans to do to Page when he comes to Washington this weekend.

"His style — it's almost barbaric if you look back at a lot of his historic matches," Strickland said. "The death match with Jon Moxley, then with Lance Archer, which is probably one of the most underrated, brutal matches in the company's history. You look back at just those two, you can see how barbaric and dangerous this dude can be. And somewhere along the lines, I feel like he hasn't shown that in such a long time, so leave it to me to be the agitator and bring that out of him."

Strickland stated that he wants Page to be at his best to ensure there are no excuses when the Mogul Embassy leader comes out on top in their upcoming match. The AEW star said that, with this feud, he intends to prove all of his doubters wrong.