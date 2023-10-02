FTR Successfully Defends The AEW Tag Titles Against Aussie Open At WrestleDream

FTR completed their tenth televised AEW Tag Team Championship defense at WrestleDream, defeating Aussie Open in an exhilarating rematch from last year's New Japan Pro-Wrestling Royal Quest II event.

The contest saw the challengers come close to winning the titles on multiple occasions, even landing their own version of FTR's Shatter Machine finisher, but finding the resulting pinfall interrupted. As can be expected, the match was a classic and drew "This is awesome" and "Fight forever" chants from the crowd. FTR themselves landed Shatter Machine off the top rope to retain their titles after 20 minutes. They will now look forward to a challenge from the new number one contenders, The Young Bucks, who won earlier in the night. Aussie Open has now suffered back-to-back defeats at AEW pay-per-view events. In fact, prior to their challenge to FTR, they also sustained a significant loss to Le Sex Gods — Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. They lost the ROH Tag Team Championships to MJF and Adam Cole at All In's "Zero Hour" back in August.