The Young Bucks Outlast Three Other Teams At WrestleDream To Earn AEW Tag Title Shot

Nick Jackson is a number one contender twice over.

The Young Bucks were able to best Orange Cassidy and HOOK, The Gunn Club, and The Lucha Bros at AEW WrestleDream on Sunday, earning a future shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The team will either face FTR or Aussie Open, depending on the results of the tag title match later in the night. The Young Bucks have a history with FTR, who defeated The Bucks at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in August. During the fast-paced, chaotic match, Rey Fenix appeared to suffer an injury towards the middle of the contest and was absent from the rest of the match.

The win comes just days after Nick Jackson defeated Claudio Castagnoli and Brian Cage to earn a match against AEW International Champion Fenix, although the status of that match is currently in question with Fenix's injury at the pay-per-view. Fenix won the title two weeks ago after previous champion Jon Moxley suffered a concussion in a defense against Fenix.