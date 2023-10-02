AEW Matt Hardy Explains Why WWE's Jade Cargill Is Vince McMahon's 'Perfect Item'

Jade Cargill is a name that is on everyone's mind, including her former AEW co-worker Matt Hardy. On his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy spoke about how WWE is treating their recent signing, stating that giving her the "superstar treatment" is a good call.

"I mean it's a good call, I mean she's a — there's a ton of untapped potential in her," said Hardy. "It's going to be really interesting to see how it plays out. I think if WWE is trying to treat her like a star, if they're trying to give her the biggest boost possible, to really like — to really have her blast off into superstardom, and they're doing it the right way, because she seems like a big deal."

Hardy later explained how Cargill's appearance is what makes her Vince McMahon's "perfect item."

"She has a look of a star, that, once again, I've said this about other guys too, like when it comes to like a female wrestler, she's Vince McMahon's perfect item, you know what I mean? Vince would love that look. I can tell you — a big, pretty girl who's muscular, athletic, like a freak athlete, so it's going to be really interesting just to see how it goes.

Cargill officially signed a multi-year contract with WWE on September 26 after being with AEW from 2020 to 2023. During her AEW career, she was the inaugural AEW TBS Champion, holding it for a record of 508 days, and also led a stable called "The Baddies."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.