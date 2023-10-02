AEW WrestleDream 2023: 3 Biggest Winners And 3 Biggest Losers

I know everyone finds themselves on such a high when a big new surprise shows up in wrestling, and it's understandable why there's a buzz of excitement upon the arrival of Adam Copeland (formerly known as Edge in WWE) in AEW — but I'm not feeling it.

Let's not dance around the obvious: Adam Copeland leaving WWE behind and going onto AEW at this point in his career is a step down. That's not a knock on AEW. It's just the reality of the wrestling landscape at the moment. WWE is still a global phenomenon, and AEW is having trouble drawing fans anywhere that's not Wembley Stadium. So to make this call is a bit puzzling.

Adam Copeland is 49 years old. He is a WWE Hall of Famer. He lost nine years of his career to a neck injury that was supposed to end it for good. He has earned the right to do whatever he wants for whatever reasons he so chooses — whether it's the ability to work together with Christian Cage again or a whole lot of zeroes on his new contract — and I hope he finds happiness in it. But that doesn't mean I have to like it.

Plenty of big names have come into AEW, only to get lost in the shuffle, so there's a track record there that doesn't cement Copeland's arrival as a slam dunk. I also don't believe he's a good fit for AEW's style. He's long been built on character and storyline work (things AEW doesn't do well) and, at this stage of his career, shouldn't be aiming for five-star spotfests in the squared circle. I just don't get it.