Why Kenny Omega And Chris Jericho Are Excited To See Adam Copeland In AEW

Adam Copeland, former WWE Superstar Edge, made his All Elite Wrestling debut last night at the inaugural AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. During the AEW WrestleDream post-show media scrum, Chris Jericho talked about the "Rated-R Superstar's" arrival.

"I always love seeing a big name like Adam [Copeland] coming to AEW," Jericho said. "Because, if you look, the three of us at this table [Jericho, AEW CEO Tony Khan, and Omega] have been here since day one. [Even] prior to day one. We made day one happen ... I think after the first couple of years, especially when the pandemic was over, to see all the names that came in, it's like we paved the way and let people know it's safe to come here and it's great to come here.

"And I've known Adam since 1995. He loves wrestling, and sometimes in other places, that love of wrestling kind of gets squashed and warped a bit maybe. It's not like that here in AEW. I think, once again, when some of the other guys came, like FTR, and Adam Cole, and those types of guys, they couldn't believe just the difference and just the whole vibe of what we have here. And I think just talking with Adam and seeing him coming out to the ring, he's super stoked, and super excited, and super motivated. And when you're motivated, that's when great wrestlers become even better and even more legendary."