Bryan Danielson Still Isn't Sure He's A Better Technical Wrestler Than Zack Sabre Jr.

Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. met in a dream match at AEW's WrestleDream to determine who was the best technical wrestler in the world.

"The American Dragon" found himself with his arm raised at the end of the night after a competitive encounter, but he was still left with questions as to who exactly earned that unofficial title.

"One of the selling points of this match is that we are going to find out who the best technical wrestler in the world is, and in theory, the idea is the winner of the match is the better technical wrestler. Being in the match, I won the match, but I am not convinced that I was the better technical wrestler," Danielson said during the post-show media scrum. "He was doing things that were quite frankly unbelievable and great."

In recent weeks, Danielson only just returned from a fractured forearm which was pushed to its limits Sunday night, and he admitted that his hand and wrist were super swollen following the match against the NJPW World Television Champion. But Danielson walked away impressed by Sabre Jr., believing ZSJ is now a man in comparison to the skinny kid he met in 2008 due to the technique he brought to the ring.

"Sometimes I'm out there and I would love to get an EKG on my brain when I'm wrestling, because there's the part that's aggressive and you're in it," he said. "But there's also the part where you're just like, 'Oh, I'm in awe of what he's doing right now.' It was a super cool match for me to have."



