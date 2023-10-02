WWE Raw Preview 10/2: NXT Women's Title Match, Jey Uso Vs. Damian Priest, More

Becky Lynch will put the "NXT" Women's Championship on the line against Tegan Nox on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Lynch defends the belt just 48 hours after retaining the gold against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match at the "NXT" No Mercy premium live event. Nox, who was sitting in the front row watching Lynch defend the "NXT women's title against Stratton on Saturday night, interacted with "The Man" backstage last Monday night. "Big Time Becks" gave Nox a pep talk about claiming her worth and told her that she would be next in line for a title shot after No Mercy.

Elsewhere, GUNTHER and Tommaso Ciampa will sign the contract for their upcoming WWE Intercontinental Championship clash. It has yet to be revealed when that title match will take place. Also, Drew McIntyre will appear on "Miz TV" for the second week in a row. "The Scottish Warrior" was interrupted by The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) while appearing on The Miz's talk show last week, which saw the duo call out McIntyre for refusing to help Jey Uso against The Judgment Day. McIntyre ended up beating Kingston in singles action.

And speaking of Uso, "Main Event" is set for action against "Señor Money in the Bank" Damian Priest tonight. Two weeks ago, Uso indicated that he would not join The Judgment Day by superkicking Priest, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Bálor during his main event clash with McIntyre. "Raw" ended in chaos last week with Uso, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens brawling with The Judgment Day.

In addition to those matches and segments, Nia Jax will return to the ring to face Shayna Baszler. Jax defeated Zoey Stark seven nights ago in her first match on the red brand since September 2021. And lastly, Woods will go one-on-one with Ivar as The New Day and The Viking Raiders' feud continues.