Johnny Gargano Returns, Reunites With Tommaso Ciampa Against Imperium On WWE Raw

At long last, Tommaso Ciampa has found Johnny Gargano — and all he had to do was catch a group beating from Imperium to make it happen.

After searching high and low for Gargano for months on end to no avail, Ciampa was reunited with his former DIY tag team partner/arch nemesis at the end of Monday's "WWE Raw." Gargano hit the ring to fend off Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci from beating Ciampa to a pulp following his unsuccessful Intercontinental Championship challenge against GUNTHER, as the champion casually waltzed away while his minions put the boots to the challenger.

But then Gargano's music hit, and the former "NXT" Champion saved the day, warding off Kaiser and setting up for Meeting In the Middle, and the reunion was finally complete (though, in a matter of unfortunate timing, "Raw" faded to black before they could hit their finishing move).

Ciampa and Gargano, as DIY, won the "NXT" Tag Team Championships together at "NXT" TakeOver: Toronto in 2016, defeating The Revival (now known as reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR) in a two-out-of-three-falls match. The pair would split less than a year later, when Ciampa attacked Gargano following a loss to The Authors of Pain, and they'd go on to feud for the better part of the next year. They'd reunite to make their debuts on both "Raw" and "Smackdown," but that was short-lived. It wasn't until Monday night that the two seemed back together, full time, and ready to shake up the tag team division on the main roster.