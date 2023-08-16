Tommaso Ciampa Posts 'Missing' Flyer For WWE Star Johnny Gargano On Social Media

Tommaso Ciampa is wondering where his frenemy, Johnny Gargano, has been recently, and he needs all our help to find him. The former WWE "NXT" Champion shared a "missing poster" on social media, noting that the lost WWE star has two eyes, luxurious hair, and is wearing "Marvel attire." As a reward Ciampa is offering "dollar bucks." He also changed his profile picture to the poster. This follows Ciampa sharing videos on social media that depict him getting the idea for the posters from Chelsea Green.

Many WWE fans are also wondering about Gargano's whereabouts. He hasn't wrestled on WWE programming since the May 15 episode of "WWE Raw," where he was part of a Battle Royal to crown a #1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. While Gargano had previously suffered a shoulder injury, it was reported in July that he was healthy, and he even had two non-televised matches — the last one on July 30 at a WWE Supershow against Omos. His wife, Candice LeRae, recently started showing up on WWE television again as part of a storyline with Rhea Ripley.

While Ciampa and Gargano have been tag team partners in the past, they have had their differences, too. During their time in "WWE NXT," they were tag team champions, but also main-evented several Takeover specials as heated rivals in one of the black-and-gold brand's longest and most memorable feuds. WWE has repeatedly teased a reunion between the two, but thus far it has not come about.