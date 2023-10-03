WWE NXT Preview 10/3: No Mercy Fallout, Women's Breakout Tournament Begins

Tonight's No Mercy 2023 fallout episode of "WWE NXT" will see the Women's Breakout Tournament begin. The wrestlers taking part in this year's tournament are Arianna Grace, Jakara Jackson, Dani Palmer, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Izzi Dame, and Karmen Petrovic. The opening round brackets have now also been announced, with Jordan taking on Dame, Grace going up against Jackson, Petrovic battling Parker, and Vice colliding with Palmer. It has yet to be revealed which first-round bouts will take place on this evening's show.

In addition to that, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio will attempt to reclaim the "NXT" North American Championship from Trick Williams. Mysterio lost the belt to Williams this past Saturday night at the No Mercy premium live event. On last night's episode of "WWE Raw," Rhea Ripley told Mysterio that he shouldn't bother coming home if he loses. Elsewhere, Becky Lynch is set to return to "NXT" after successfully retaining the "NXT" Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match at No Mercy. In an exclusive video that was posted on WWE's YouTube channel last night, Lynch invited Indi Hartwell to the Tuesday night show for a match.

Blair Davenport and Gigi Dolin will also collide in singles action this evening. Dolin attacked Davenport after the British-born wrestler had defeated Jordan on the No Mercy pre-show. And lastly, Tyler Bate will team up with Butch against Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang). Gallus attacked Bate at ringside during Butch's "NXT" Heritage Cup match against Noam Dar this past Saturday night.