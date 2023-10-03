Why Booker T Says WWE Star Tiffany Stratton's Stock Went Up In NXT No Mercy Loss

This past weekend at the "NXT" No Mercy 2023 premium live event, Becky Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match to retain the "NXT" Women's Championship. While appearing on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Stratton's standout performance in that title clash.

"Tiffany [Stratton] brought it, though," Booker T said. "Tiffany brought it. Inside and out, she brought it. She didn't look like she didn't belong in that ring with Becky Lynch at all. She was 100 percent a star at the end of the night, as far as I'm concerned.

"She went out there and she let it all hang out. She got bruised, battered, and torn too. She had a big laceration over her, I think, her left eye. And that cut was deep, too. It was really deep, and she didn't let that deter her at all. It didn't affect her focus, intent, or anything like that throughout that match. She stayed the course. Everything that she landed, she landed it beautifully. It was five star. It was a five-star match as far as I'm concerned. And Tiffany Stratton's stock still went up even in a loss. It was a great match."

When asked if Stratton was ready for a move to the main roster, Booker T said that the 24-year-old was almost there and would like to see her stay on the "WWE NXT" brand a little bit longer so that she would be 100 percent ready. He went on to compliment Stratton even more, commenting that she "brought everything" to her "NXT" Women's Championship match against Lynch at No Mercy, including performance and ring prowess. Booker T also mentioned that Stratton has impeccable timing in the ring.

