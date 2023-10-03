WWE Raw Pulls In Highest Ratings Since Start Of 2023 Monday Night Football Season

The Seattle Seahawks' 24-3 victory over the New York Giants made for less than dramatic television on "Monday Night Football," but football fans' disappointment was wrestling fans' benefit on Monday.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that this week's "WWE Raw" was watched by 1.511 million overall viewers on Monday, the highest rating for the WWE's flagship program since the start of the 2023 NFL regular season, a 3% bump from last week. Viewership in the 18-49 demographic was up 12% with 632,000 tuning in from the highly-coveted demographic.

The highest-rated segment was the opening drama between Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The Women's World Champion chewed out the former North American Champion for his loss at NXT No Mercy to the delight of the home audience, which seemingly stuck around for the Alpha Academy match that followed. The lowest-rated segment in the 18-49 demographic was the match between Bronson Reed and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander, while the lowest-rated segment for the overall audience was also a segment involving Judgment Day, with their backstage segment with Trick Williams, as well as Cody Rhodes's interview about his upcoming tag team match at WWE Fastlane.

The news comes after last week's "SmackDown" also received a 3% bump in the overall rating, buoyed by the return of popular wrestler and Slim Jim spokesman LA Knight, as well as multi-time WWE Champion John Cena, who will team with Knight at the upcoming Fastlane PLE. The Friday night show didn't hold the 18-49 demographic like last night's "Raw," however.