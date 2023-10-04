Why Mick Foley Says Current State Of WWE Reminds Him Of Attitude Era Years

One of the key players during the iconic Attitude Era, Mick Foley, has drawn parallels between the WWE of the present and the booming period of the late '90s.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated in a recent episode of his "Foley is Pod" podcast that the current WWE product feels reminiscent of 1999 and the early 2000s.

"I have started watching again, I have to tell you, I really find 'Raw' enjoyable," admitted Foley. "I think Triple H deserves a lot of [credit] — and no that's not a sign that I want to go back there under a contract, just because I'm complimenting Triple H. I think they've got some great long-term storylines going on. I think they're adding great talent and it reminds me of like, late 1999, specifically early 2000."

Foley later delved into why he believes the two eras are similar. "When we had, I think a 10-man tag team match in Dallas and it was just like, from beginning to end, it was just a phenomenal reaction," said the hardcore legend. "It was like everybody in that ring was over. So, WWE and its roster are kind of reminding me of those days, because there are a lot of characters that are working well."

He reiterated again that he wasn't seeking a job. One of Foley's last on-screen WWE appearances was during The Undertaker's final farewell in November 2020 at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. It's worth noting that Foley isn't the only legend who sees similarities between WWE of now and the '90s. Shawn Michaels, in a media call for "NXT" No Mercy, spoke about how the developmental brand currently reminds him of the Attitude Era.

