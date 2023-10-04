AEW Dynamite Preview 10/4: Adam Copeland To Appear, More

This evening's 4th anniversary celebration of "AEW Dynamite" will see Adam Copeland appear on the Wednesday night show for the first time. The "Rated-R Superstar" debuted for AEW this past weekend at the inaugural AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. Copeland appeared at the conclusion of that event, saving Sting and Darby Allin from an attack by Christian Cage, Nick Wayne (who had turned on Allin), and Luchasaurus. Cage had defeated Allin in a two-out-of-three falls match to retain the AEW TNT Championship in the main event. Copeland is now set to work a full-time schedule with AEW moving forward.

Elsewhere, The Elite's Nick Jackson is set to challenge Rey Fénix for the AEW International Championship. Also, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho will team up to battle Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita. That tag team match takes place after The Don Callis Family (Takeshita, Will Ospreay, and Guevara) defeated Jericho, Omega, and Kota Ibushi in a trios match at WrestleDream.

And lastly, fans may learn more about who stole MJF's devil mask. At the conclusion of last week's episode of "Dynamite," a group of masked individuals attacked Bullet Club Gold's Jay White backstage. Moments later, a person wearing MJF's devil mask was shown grabbing the camera. Reigning AEW World Champion MJF defeated The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent) to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championship in the absence of his injured tag team partner Adam Cole at WrestleDream.